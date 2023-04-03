Top 5 dream draft picks at No. 2 for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
1. Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft dream target at No. 2: CJ Stroud
The top of the 2023 NFL Draft won't have a shortage of exciting prospects but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud might be the best of the bunch. Given that the Houston Texans have already seen enough of Davis Mills to determine that he's not the long-term answer behind center, Stroud makes plenty of sense at No. 2.
A two-sport athlete in high school and a five-star recruit, Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist and a First-Team All Big-Ten the last two seasons. Simply, he's the best quarterback in this year's draft. The California native has the size to play the position and the instincts to diagnose opposing defenses. He has good arm strength and a clean throwing motion. Also, he stands tall in the pocket and doesn't get flustered in the face of the pass rush.
Having said that, Stroud must get better at throwing on the move and in a crowded pocket. However, those are areas he can clean up with coaching, and shouldn't deter the Texans or any other team from investing a draft pick in him. Speaking of other NFL clubs, the Panthers are also in need of a signal-caller, so they could be in play for Stroud.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told the media they could move the No. 1 pick if someone comes calling and makes an enticing offer, so there is no guarantee Stroud will be available when Houston is on the clock. But if he's, they shouldn't hesitate to take him.