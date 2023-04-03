Top 5 dream draft picks at No. 2 for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft dream target at No. 2: Jalen Carter
The Houston Texans have allowed opposing offenses to move the ball at ease in recent years and one big reason is their lack of push on the interior defensive line. Simply, they don't have the kind of player that can wreak havoc in the trenches since defensive end J.J. Watt left in 2021.
Houston ran a 4-3 defense under former head coach Lovie Smith, who moonlighted as the team's defensive coordinator, and Demeco Ryans will keep that system in place, albeit with his own tweaks and variations. Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter would be the ideal anchor in the middle.
Carter stood out on the Bulldogs' defensive line in 2021 even though he played alongside Travon Walker and Jordan Davis, two first-round picks in last year's draft. A five-star recruit out of high school, Carter has the size (6'11, 310 pounds) to dominate in the NFL. He possesses the agility to shed blocks and the power to toss blockers aside. Moreover, he won't take any plays off, showing off a high-end motor throughout his collegiate career.
The fact that Carter hasn't reached his full potential makes him a highly intriguing prospect in the top 10 of the draft. Of course, his negatives must be discussed as well. He showed up to his Pro Day 10 pounds heavier, which could be a cause for concern when you consider that he had ample time to prepare.
On top of that, Carter was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a car accident that took the life of a teammate and a team staffer. In the end, nobody will deny how great of a prospect Carter is but the Texans' brass can't ignore his potential red flags and they must take them into account when putting together their big board.