Top 5 dream draft picks at No. 2 for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans didn't have a clear vision the last three seasons but they currently seem to be headed in the right direction, with general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans leading the way. The Texans took a huge step when they signed a handful of key free agents who should have a big impact in 2023. However, that won't be nearly enough to get out of the cellar of the NFL.
If Houston wants to make ground in the AFC South, they must next find difference-makers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the team's brass, they hold the second-overall selection and pick No. 12, via the Deshaun Watson trade, so they'll be in a position to find at least one building block.
The Texans have several needs but there are different paths they can take to address them with their two first-round selections. Here are five dream targets they would love to take with one at No. 2.
5. Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft dream target at No. 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Texans gave their wide receiver corps a makeover this offseason. They traded Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys and signed Robert Woods and Noah Brown in free agency. However, they're still in need of a bonafide No. 1 receiver and it's almost a certainty Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be available when they're on the clock at No. 2.
Although Smith-Njigba missed a good chunk of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, he was one of the most dynamic receivers in college football the year before, hauling in 95 receptions for 1,606 yards with nine touchdowns. His 2021 numbers look even more impressive when you take into account that he put them up while playing next to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, both of whom are off to a promising start to their respective careers in the NFL.
On top of that, Smith-Njigba put any potential injury concerns to rest at Ohio State's Pro Day. He performed without limitations and registered an official time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
The only reason Smith-Njigba isn't listed any higher is that the Texans have bigger needs and there's a chance, he will still be available at No. 12. Either way, there's no doubt the Ohio State product would give Houston's offense a huge boost.