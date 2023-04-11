Top 5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
1. The Houston Texans will wait until Day 3 to draft a receiver
The Texans have taken several steps in the right direction this offseason, having made several signings that should have a huge impact in 2023. However, there's plenty of work left to do when you consider how little talent the roster had as recently as 2020. The silver lining is that the Texans can keep loading up on playmakers in the draft. Conversely, they might not address all the needs they can, which is why some position groups won't get the help they need.
For example, the Texans wide receivers corps could still use a No. 1 receiver but won't get it this year. This isn't necessarily a bad thing though. As Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy noted, via Don Klievan, multiple scouts believe Jaxson Smith-Njigba is the only receiver in this class that has a first-round grade.
Although the draft is an inexact science and requires a lot of guesswork, Nagy has plenty of experience when it comes to assessing talent, having previously worked for several NFL teams. There could always be a handful of hidden gems but the Texans are better off waiting until the fifth or sixth round to round out a wide receiver corps that currently includes Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and Nico Collins, who had a promising rookie season in 2021.
The Texans won't likely find a starting wide receiver on Day 3 of the draft but they could certainly add depth to the position, so don't be surprised if they target someone like Cincinnati's Tre Tucker or Purdue's Charlie Jones in the last rounds of the draft.