Top 5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft
4. The Houston Texans will trade down from No. 12
Quarterback isn't the only need the Texans must address in the draft. Heck, you could make the case that all their position groups on both sides of the ball could use a boost. How they decide to use their draft picks will be a topic of debate over the next two weeks but one path they can take with their second first-round selection, the 12th overall, is to trade down, hoard extra picks and still nab a difference-maker.
Houston could make upgrades to their wide receiver corps or they could fortify their defensive front. Similarly, their cornerback room could use some upgrades and even if they moved down a few spots in the first round, the front office would be in a position to take a player who could have an immediate impact.
For the sake of argument, let's say the Texans engineer a trade with either the Seattle Seahawks (20th overall) or the Los Angeles Chargers (21st overall). They could still call dibs on one of the top tight end prospects in the class, such as Luke Musgrave or Michael Mayer.
But if general manager Nick Caserio opts to take the cornerback route, he could have a shot at landing South Carolina's Cam Smith, Georgia's Keele Ringo, or maybe even Joey Porter Jr. Either way, it would make sense for Houston to trade down and potentially get an extra second or third-round pick in next year's player selection meeting.