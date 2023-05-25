Top 5 all-time wide receivers in Houston Texans history
Andre Johnson is the number one wide receiver in Houston Texans’ history. He was drafted by the Texans third overall in the 2003 NFL Draft and played 12 seasons with the team, the longest-tenured receiver with Houston.
Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and two-time second-team All-Pro. He holds exclusively or tied Texans records for receptions in a season (115) and yards (1,575). He is also the Texans’ all-time leader in career receptions (1,012), yards (13,597), and touchdowns (70).
Johnson twice led the league in receptions, in 2006 and 2008. He also led the league in receiving yards twice, in 2008 and 2009. On top of that, he was the league leader for receiving yards per game in 2007, 2009, and 2010. The numbers don’t end there, he was tops in yards per touch in 2006 (11), 2008 (13.7), and 2009 (15.3).
The Texans released Johnson in 2015, and the Colts signed him in 2015. He played one season with the Colts, then retired; however, he came out of retirement and signed with the Titans in 2016. After one year with the Titans, he signed back with the Texans and retired on April 20, 2017. Imagine what Johnson could have done with better quarterback play during his time.