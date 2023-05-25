Top 5 all-time wide receivers in Houston Texans history
Well, now the suspense is over. DeAndre Hopkins is my number two all-time Texans receiver, which means Andre Johnson is number one, but we’ll get to him shortly. Hopkins was and still is one of the best receivers in the game. Some say he’s lost a step, but we’ll see how his 2023 season turns out, especially if he winds up being traded or released, per the latest rumors.
Hopkins was drafted by the Texans in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2013 NFL Draft. Same draft as new Texans’ receiver Robert Woods (41st overall). Here is some trivia for you, name the only receiver, taken eighth overall in the 2013 draft, selected before Hopkins, with the eighth overall pick. Give up, the then St. Louis Rams selected Tavon Austin with that eighth pick.
Hopkins was selected to four Pro Bowls during his time with the Texans and was a three-time All-Pro selection. Hopkins holds Texans season records for receptions (tied-115) and touchdowns (13). Hopkins ranks second in Texans’ history in receptions (632), yards (8,602), and touchdowns (54).
The Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals on March 16, 2020. In return, the Texans received the Cardinals’ 2020 second-round pick (Ross Blacklock), a 2021 fourth-round pick (later traded away) and running back David Johnson.