Top 5 all-time wide receivers in Houston Texans history
Kevin Walter was seven picks away from being Mr. Irrelevant of the 2003 NFL Draft. Instead, the New York Giants picked him with the 255th pick; however, they released him during training camp that same year.
The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up the next day, and he spent the first three years of his career with them before joining the Houston Texans on March 24, 2006. Walter spent the next seven years of his career with the Texans, becoming one the best receivers to suit up for the Texans.
During Walter’s first four years in the league, he started only four games, recording 47 receptions and 456 yards with only one touchdown. However, he would finally break out in 2007 with the Texans when he produced a career-high 65 receptions for 800 yards and four touchdowns.
2008, the following year, was another big year. Walter recorded 60 catches with career highs in yards (899) and touchdowns (8). Walter finished his career with the Texans third in team history in receptions (326), yards (4,083), and touchdowns (24).
The Texans released Walter in 2013 and he signed with the Tennessee Titans shortly after but never played a down for them. He was released by Tennessee in March 2014.