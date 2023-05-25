Top 5 all-time wide receivers in Houston Texans history
My guess is this one will be the least favorite of Texans’ fans. The feeling that Brandin Cooks didn’t want to be here anymore tends to rub fans the wrong way. Regardless, he put some great numbers during his time with the Texans, and when compared to other borderline top-five receivers, he was the clear winner in my book.
Cooks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL draft in the first round, 20th overall. He has bounced around the league, playing for four different teams, eventually landing in Houston via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on April 20, 2020.
The Texans surrendered a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, and the Rams selected Van Jefferson with it. The trade also included a fourth round that went to the Texans; however, that pick was eventually traded to the New England Patriots, who selected Bailey Zappe.
Cooks ranks fourth in team history with 228 receptions (the most receptions he’s had with any team). He also ranks fifth in yardage (2,886) and sixth in both touchdowns (15) and yards per reception (12.7)
Not many fans will miss Cooks, but love him or hate him, he was one of the best receivers to put on the Texans’ uniform.
This one was tough due to the injury history of Will Fuller and what could have been. When determining who ranks where I included the injury issues as part of the equation. You know what they say, “The best ability is availability” and this is an ability that Fuller does not possess.
Will Fuller was a draft selection of the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was taken in the first round, 21st overall, and spent his first five seasons with the team, before signing a free-agent deal to join the Miami Dolphins in 2021.
In addition to the numerous injuries, Fuller also missed time due to a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He was suspended on December 1, 2020, and reinstated on September 13, 2021. The 2020 season was his best yet, and would have had his first 1,000 season, if not for the suspension.
Since then, Fuller was placed on IR less than a month after ending the suspension and has not played in the NFL since. He is currently a free agent.
Fuller ranks fifth in Texans’ history with 209 receptions, fourth in yards (3,110), second in yards per reception (14.9), and tied for third in touchdowns (24)