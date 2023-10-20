Top 3 stats to prove Texans' defense under DeMeco Ryans is the real deal
- Top 10 in fewest points allowed
- Texans' defense is excellent at stopping the run
- Winning momentum is real
Top 10 in fewest points allowed
As of Week 6, the Texans’ defense was ranked in the top 10 for fewest points allowed at 18.8, which is just 4.3 points more than the number one ranked defense in the San Francisco 49ers who give up just 14.5 points per game. The impact of the defense’s ability to maintain their lead was all too noticeable in their matchup in week 6 against the New Orleans Saints where they came out on top 20 to 13. Fans collectively held their breath for a stop in the final quarter and that's exactly what they got.
The Texans' defense had been put on notice the week before in their loss against the Atlanta Falcons 19 to 21, displaying what fans quickly described as secondary coverage that was simply far too soft. They came out with the right adjustments to tighten their coverage the very next week and showed that they can withstand the pressure to take their team to victory. Compared to the previous year’s average of 24.7 points per game, the Texans' defense is undoubtedly moving in the right direction.