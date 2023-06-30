Top 3 players on the Houston Texans training camp roster bubble
- Training camp starts in late July
- Xavier Hutchinson has to prove he belongs on the Texans
- Davis Mills is probably on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
2. Xavier Hutchinson, WR
Xavier Hutchinson spent three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones and put up some impressive numbers. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder had 254 receptions for 2,929 yards with 15 touchdowns. He capped off his collegiate career with 107 catches for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 before turning pro.
Even with those numbers, he was seen as a late-round prospect coming into the draft. His stock wasn't helped too much by his Combine performance as he put up average numbers, including a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash.
The expectation that he would go late held true as he was taken in the sixth round by Houston and has a shot at making the team — but it won't be easy.
Right now, the Texans have Robert Woods, John Metchie II (assuming he can stay healthy), Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Noah Brown all locked in. Even if they decide to take six players to the 53-man roster, Hutchinson is going to have to beat out Amaru Rodgers and Steven Sims which is no guarantee.
Hutchinson showed steady improvement in each of his three seasons in the NCAA so perhaps he comes in and takes yet another step forward. But he's still sitting on the block and needs to prove he belongs.