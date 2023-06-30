Top 3 players on the Houston Texans training camp roster bubble
- Training camp starts in late July
- Xavier Hutchinson has to prove he belongs on the Texans
- Davis Mills is probably on the way out
By Randy Gurzi
After a year to forget, the Houston Texans are ready to turn the page to the 2023 campaign. They've revamped their roster under rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and that means there will be more competition for roster spots than in years past.
With that being the case, here's a look at the top three players who could find themselves on the roster bubble heading into training camp.
3. Thomas Booker IV, DT
A fifth-round pick out of Stanford a year ago, Thomas Booker IV was an intriguing prospect for the Texans. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds and has enough versatility that he spent time at defensive end during his career. But due to his size, he's much better as an interior pass rusher — which is where Houston aimed to utilize him.
As a rookie, Booker appeared in 10 games with one start. He finished with just 15 tackles and a half-sack. The numbers themselves weren't overly impressive but he appeared to be a decent rotational player.
Now heading into his second season in the league, it's going to be much tougher for him to make the roster. The Texans signed Sheldon Richardson to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million which solidifies him as one starter. Next to him will be Maliek Collins, who signed a two-year, $23 million extension recently and will be set as a starter as well.
Booker now finds himself fighting for a spot with Hassan Ridgeway — who spent 2022 working with DeMeco Ryans while both were with the San Francisco 49ers. Booker has the tools to be a decent player in the NFL but the numbers could be against him this year.