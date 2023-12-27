Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 17
By Reed Wallach
The Texans are in desperate need of a win to remain in the playoff race, and will likely have its face of the franchise back after missing the last two games with a concussion.
C.J. Stroud is set to return from injury in hopes of keeping the team in the postseason race with an AFC South win against the Titans, who have been dealing with quarterback injuries as well with Ryan Tannehill starting for the injured Will Levis last week.
How should we bet this one? We got you covered with all the betting coverage for this high leverage AFC matchup below!
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Texans vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Texans are 7-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Titans are 6-8-1 ATS this season
- The Titans are 4-8-1 ATS this season as an underdog
- The Titans have gone UNDER in 10 of 15 games this season
Titans vs. Texans Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Will Leivs - QB - Questionable
- K'Von Wallace - S - Questionable
- Trevon Wesco - TE - Questionable
- Kyle Phillips - WR - Questionable
- Sean Murphy-Bunting - Questionable
- TK McLendon Jr. - DE - Questionable
- Daniels Brunskill - OT - Questionable
- Jaelyn Duncan - OT - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- CJ Stroud - QB - Questionable
- Jonathan Greenard - DE - Questionable
- Will Anderson Jr. - DE - Questionable
- Blake Cashman - LB - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward - S - OUT
Titans vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 31st
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans Record: 5-10
- Texans Record: 8-7
Texans vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Texans
C.J. Stroud: The Texans beat the Titans in an overtime thriller without Stroud two weeks ago, but it wasn't for strong quarterback play. The team desperately needs Stroud back under center to bring some life back to the passing game that is 27th in EPA/Play over the last two weeks. This should be an advantageous matchup at home against a Titans team that is 21st in EPA/Pass this season.
Titans
Derrick Henry: Henry was shut down in the team's loss to the Texans two weeks ago, rushing only 16 times for nine yards, but with the state of the Titans quarterback room in flux with it undecided who will start between Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis, Henry needs to have a big outing to get the Titans ahead of schedule on offense.
Texans vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Texans will get a big boost on offense with Stroud back under center. The offense averaged less than four yards per play across the two weeks without him despite splitting its prior two games.
While the team still has injuries to key position players like Tank Dell (and Nico Collins is banged up) this matchup should suit the Houston offense well against a poor Titans secondary that has checked in bottom third in the NFL in key metrics like EPA/Play and just put star pass rusher Jeffrey Simmons on injured reserve.
I believe Houston can score, but I'm also bullish that Tennessee can move the ball regardless of who is at quarterback. The Texans defense has been vulnerable to explosive plays this season, evident against Joe Flacco last week and the Titans offense is far more potent than it gets credit for, 13th in EPA/Play since its Week 7 BYE week despite transitioning between quarterbacks.
If Levis is back under center, his ability to chuck the ball down the field will lead to more big plays (and possibly more turnovers for short fields) and plenty of scoring.
Give me the over on Sunday.
