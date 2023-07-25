Houston Texans: Three wide receivers on the roster bubble entering training camp
By Brett Hawn
Jared Wayne
An undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh, rookie wide receiver Jared Wayne is an intriguing prospect. At 6’3” and 210 pounds, Wayne possesses the ideal size of an NFL receiver.
The biggest hurdle in his way is the sheer number of receivers that the Texans employ. As of writing this, the Texans have 13 wide receivers on the roster. With most teams keeping six to seven receivers on the active roster, Wayne faces a significant uphill battle.
One factor trending in Wayne’s direction is his relentless work ethic. As a second-generation pro-athlete, Wayne’s work ethic has long been at the forefront of his character and perseverance, making him an intriguing fit for the Houston Texans should he survive roster cuts.
"I owe a lot of success to my dad. This is his journey as much as it is mine. He has been there with me every step of the way and pushing me to be better each and every day. Going undrafted, I don't know what the expectations are. But I am looking to exceed it."- Jared Wayne via Coty Davis of FanNation
Wayne’s training camp performance will certainly be one to monitor as Texans camp rapidly approaches.