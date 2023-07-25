Houston Texans: Three wide receivers on the roster bubble entering training camp
By Brett Hawn
Alex Bachman
Now 27 years old, veteran Alex Bachman has not had too much time on the field in recent seasons but is still eager as ever to make his NFL dreams a reality. The 2019 undrafted free agent has a great deal to prove if he wants to stick on the Texans roster.
Bachman has appeared in four games with the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021, mostly as a depth receiver and occasional punt and kick returner. In 2021, Bachman recorded four kickoff returns for 94 yards and a punt return for 16 yards according to Pro Football Reference.
To make the roster for the Houston Texans, that value as a returner and a special teams contributor will be paramount, though fellow newcomer Amari Rodgers will certainly challenge him in both facets.
The battle for a final roster spot is an uphill battle with Bachman but versatility on special teams will at least give him consideration. For the 27-year-old, excelling at Texans training camp is a must if he hopes to avoid the chopping block.