Three mock trades to land Chase Young for the Texans
By Peter Manfre
Offer 3:
Before you butcher me, hear me out. We've already talked about the Texan's best route with Davis Mills potentially trading him; along with his value to the Commanders, the actual addition here is former first-round selection, Kenyon Green. While I did not want to include him, he was the only player on the Texans roster I believed Washington would be interested in that I would be willing to let go of.
Would the Houston Texans give up on Green that soon? I highly doubt it. Although Green did have the worst season of any offensive guard per PFF standards, he has a lot of upside. The main reason the Texans may ship him out there is because the Commanders want him, and they may have found his replacement in this year's draft. Green fits best in a power run scheme like the one the Commanders currently utilize.
Despite being a former first-round pick, would Washington want Green?
Currently, the Commanders do not have anyone listed at Right Guard or Center on their unofficial depth chart. They attempted to address these positions via free agency and the draft, as they paid both Nick Gates and brought back Wes Schweitzer in free agency to cover the guard positions. They selected former Arkansas Razorback Center Ricky Stromberg with the 97th pick in the draft to man center, presumably. Green, who played all five offensive line positions in college, could handle either Guard, Center, or Right Tackle for a Commanders offensive line in a rebuild.
Suppose new Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik brings the San Francisco 49ers Shanahan offense to Houston. In that case, he needs more agile linemen, such as sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson and second-round selection Juice Scruggs. The hope for Texans' fans is that Slowik and company fix Green. Ultimately, they may decide they must cut ties with him due to scheme fit and recognize that his value is best utilized in this trade.
Scruggs and Patterson have the agility and upside to start in a zone-heavy offense. If the Texans are high on both, they could deem green dispensable. Again, the principal value here for the commanders is that they're getting a stout run-blocking offensive guard who fits their scheme, whereas the Texans are letting go of an offensive guard who may not have the agility to play in their zone-based run offense.
