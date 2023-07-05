Three Houston Texans undrafted rookies that have a solid chance at making the team
By Brett Hawn
Tyler Beach
Performance in the trenches is a must for any successful NFL franchise. Insert former Wisconsin offensive guard Tyler Beach.
Currently listed as the third string on ESPN's Houston Texans depth chart, Beach certainly has a way to go if he wants a chance to stick on the final roster. With uncertainty surrounding the Texans' offensive line depth, there is a very real chance that with a solid summer performance, Bleach could be donning the blue and white.
At 6’6” and 308 pounds, Beach brings NFL size to the table and is polished in his technique. Add in his 40-yard dash time of 5.32 seconds and a shuttle time of 4.76, and you have a prospect with a solid blend of athleticism and speed, good for those necessary second-level blocks.
You can never have enough promising offensive linemen, and Beach represents one of those undrafted talents worth taking a flier on.