Three Houston Texans undrafted rookies that have a solid chance at making the team
By Brett Hawn
Ali Gaye
You can never have too many pass rushers in the NFL, and former LSU edge rusher Ali Gaye represents another potential piece to the puzzle at a low cost. Considering that new head coach DeMeco Ryans oversaw a 49ers defense known for its defensive line rotations, it would come with little shock if the Texans decide to carry extra personnel at the position.
Gaye would represent a solid depth piece to an already much improved Texans defensive line. In three seasons with the Tigers, Gaye recorded 87 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and seven sacks according to Sports Reference. Though the stats aren’t mindblowing, Gaye was a constant disruptor at LSU and was quickly scooped up by the Texans following the draft.
Gaye’s size is perfect for an NFL defensive lineman at 6’6” and 250 pounds. If he can put on a solid showing at Texans training camp, there is little reason to believe that the team won’t keep him on as a developmental piece. That would be a win-win scenario for Gaye and the Houston Texans organization.