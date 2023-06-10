Three reasons why the Houston Texans should avoid Ezekiel Elliott
By Brett Hawn
Wouldn’t fit the team’s long-term plans
The most important factor to consider for any rebuilding franchise is how a new signee or draft pick fits into the fold long-term. In year two of a massive rebuild, the Houston Texans cannot afford to bring in the wrong personnel. Doing so has a significant risk to set the franchise back years.
This isn’t to say that taking a one-year flier on Ezekiel Elliott is a move that can make or break the Texans' entire rebuild, but based on age and production alone, the argument is certainly against Elliott being able to be a significant long-term asset.
With Dameon Pierce on his rookie contract and new running mate Devin Singletary on a one-year pact with no certainties of sticking around beyond 2023-2024, signing another running back on a short-term deal can be considered redundant. After all, for a young team, the key is to acquire talent that can grow and develop together rather than employ a constant rotation of personnel.
While it is important to note that running backs experience a high level of turnover among NFL position groups, there is still an importance for long-term sustainability at the position and establishing a rapport with the team’s offensive line.