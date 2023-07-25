Three questions for the Houston Texans wide receivers entering training camp
Who will emerge as wide receiver one? How will the quarterback competition impact things?
By Brett Hawn
Is anybody on the roster bubble?
NFL training camp is important for fringe roster players, ones that need to make a statement or significant impact to prevent a trip to the chopping block. For the Houston Texans, final spots for the team’s wide receivers are still very much in the air.
Veterans Amari Rodgers, Steven Sims, and Alex Bachman each hold varying levels of experience at the professional level but are not considered the front runners for offensive roles at this time. Johnny Johnson III, Jalen Camp, Jared Wayne, and Jesse Matthews are other receivers vying for a final spot on the Texans' 53-man roster.
Each of these players needs to have a standout training camp in order to avoid being sent packing. At the very least they need to prove that they can provide versatility on special teams to have a chance at the opening day roster. Time will tell who will ultimately prevail, but this certainly makes for an interesting side note as training camp rapidly approaches.