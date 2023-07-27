Three observations from the first day of Houston Texans training camp
The first for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the return of familiar faces, and a battle for the quarterback job highlight the first days of Texans camp.
By Brett Hawn
A resounding success in DeMeco Ryans's first day at training camp as head coach
Looking away from the players, the Houston Texans training camp is of equal magnitude to the man in charge. For first-time head coach DeMeco Ryans, this was his debut as the main man and he did not skip a beat.
Ryans was poised and in control, and most importantly looked comfortable on his first day of Texans camp. The adjustment of the coaching staff is another notable storyline heading into the season and Ryans certainly showcased why he was the man chosen for the job today.
Additionally, Ryans offered some clarity in regards to defensive playcalling, stating that he would start off making the defensive play calls according to Brooks Kubena. As a former defensive coordinator for an elite 49ers defense, this comes as little surprise and is something that the first-year head coach should have no trouble with.
Overall between the handling of the media, running of the show on the field, and overall comfortability, Ryans checked all of the marks with flying colors. This first day was truly an excellent start for the first-year head coach.