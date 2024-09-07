Three free agents the Houston Texans could look to sign
The Houston Texans play their first game in just a matter of hours. However, is there room for improvement on this roster still? The Texans starters are fine, but as we mentioned before, their depth could be improved at a few positions. Houston has $9.6M in cap space, according to Spotrac. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough to make a big move, but they aren’t in the market to make another groundbreaking trade.
This close to the season, the Texans may be looking to add to their depth. Let’s take a look at several players the Texans could sign.
Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway
Ridgeway played for the Texans last year and appeared in three games where he totaled six tackles. He wouldn’t be the flashiest pickup the Texans could make, but he’d fill the void the Texans have behind Foley Fatukasi and Mario Edwards. After missing all of training camp and preseason, the 29-year-old Ridgeway would likely begin on the practice squad and could be a reliable activation.
Offensive tackle Duane Brown
The Texans have two clear starters that aren’t going anywhere. However, besides rookie Blake Fisher, the only other tackle in the building is practice squad tackle David Sharpe. Houston released Charlie Heck during cutdowns which left a gaping hole at the tackle position, one that can be filled with an old friend. Brown was drafted by the Texans in 2008 and remained with the team until 2017 when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.
Seven years later and at age 39, Brown is still playing at a top level. Given his age, Fisher may get the look over Brown if Laremy Tunsil or Tytus Howard goes down, but having Brown in the building is still a wise decision. A cheap backup tackle in the building to help teach your team’s future is the best decision the Texans could make at this time of the year.
Safety Keanu Neal
Neal has had some unfortunate luck with injuries throughout his career. What once looked like a very promising career with the Atlanta Falcons became riddled with crushing injuries. Neal has been moved all over the field in his career, and that may make the Texans look his way at some point this season. Neal played in nine games last year before being released due to a failed physical in March. Neal suffered a rib injury in November but should be fully healthy from the injury to begin the season.
From Safety for the majority of his career to middle linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Neal brings plenty of versatility to this Demeco Ryans defense. The Texans could opt to drop him down into the box and use his speed to rush the quarterback, while also being able to cover tight ends. Houston could have fun with this signing if, of course, they decide to sign the 29-year-old.