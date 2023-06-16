These 4 Houston Texans rookie wide receivers continue to impress
Jared Wayne - Rookie free-agent
Rookie free-agents don’t typically get a lot of publicity but he’s been making plays as well. The fans might not know too much about him but the Texans coaches have noticed.
"Jared, he’s doing a good job as well, all the guys are working really hard working really well with what they’ve been doing. They’ve been adapting to what we ask them to do, and they’re competing each day."- Coach Ryans
Jared Wayne was the Pittsburgh Panthers' number one receiver a season ago as a senior. In 2022, he recorded 60 receptions (more than any Texans' receiver in 2022), 1,063 yards, and five touchdowns. He was voted second-team All-ACC as well.
He was also a second-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts from the CFL but instead chose to give the NFL a shot, signing with the Houston Texans.
For Wayne to make the Texans roster, it’s a long shot, as it is for most undrafted rookies but so far, he’s done a good job and he has the physical skills to play at this level. The Texans have a lot of receivers in camp and he’s going to have to beat out a few of them to make the 53-man roster.