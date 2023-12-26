There is conflicting information on when C.J. Stroud will return to the Houston Texans lineup.
The Houston Texans wait eagerly for the return of their franchise quarterback.
By Chad Porto
C.J. Stroud fell to a concussion in Week 14 against the New York Jets, bringing to a halt a promising rookie season that seemed to have no limit on what we could expect from the Houston Texans' rookie. That concussion, however, remains after nearly three weeks. It's affected the team the last two games, with Case Keenum getting the start in both games and going just 1-1.
The Texans are now 8-7 on the season and there is some doubt that the team will be able to get over the hump needed in order to make the playoffs. Be it through the AFC South or as a wild-card team in the playoffs. Right now, the Texans are out of the playoffs any way you slice it, regardless of the division or not.
With only two games to go, both against AFC South opponents in the Tennessee Titans and The Indianapolis, the Texans can't afford to lose another game and it seems unlikely they'll be able to win without Stroud.
Stroud remains out with one NFL Insider reporter suggesting that Stroud may have a more serious concussion than previously thought. Adam Schefter, however, is reporting that there is optimism that Stroud will return to the starting lineup in time for the Texans' final matchup against the Titans. That would mean that Stroud would play the final two weeks of the season, which is, unsurprisingly, two games the Texans have to win just to have a shot at making the playoffs.
The loss of Stroud has impacted the team, but it should be noted that the team is also dealing with major injuries to other parts of their starting lineup as well. Rookie receiver Tank Dell is out for the year, while key defensive players Blake Cashman and Will Anderson Jr. have missed the last few weeks due to injury.