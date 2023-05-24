The top-4 quarterbacks in Houston Texans' history
This one wasn't that difficult either to determine either. Matt Schaub holds several Texans' passing records, including passing yards and touchdowns, 23,221 and 124, respectively. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 NFL Draft and selected in the third round, 90th overall.
Schaub played his college ball at Virginia, and his numbers weren't amazing, but they weren't bad either. He totaled 7,502 yards with 56 touchdowns. He completed 67% of his passes and only 26 interceptions as a three-year starter.
He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, starting only two games during that time. It was his pre-season performances that got the attention of the Texans and several other teams. If there was a pre-season hall of fame, Schaub would be a first-ballot quarterback.
After those three seasons, the Falcons traded Schaub to the Texans on March 22, 2007. The deal included both teams swapping first-round picks, eight and ten, in the upcoming draft. However, the Texans would also give the Falcons their second-round pick (39th overall) and their 2008 second-round pick (48th overall).
Schaub was voted to two Pro Bowls and led the Texans to three winning seasons, which includes an impressive 12 – 4 record in the 2012 season.