The top-4 quarterbacks in Houston Texans' history
Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, 12th overall. Watson was a heralded collegiate quarterback from Clemson, playing in two National Championships, winning one. He was a two-time Heisman finalist, finishing second in voting once.
Watson would start right away in his rookie year; however, an injury would cut the season short. The following seasons appeared to fans they had their franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, that would change due to the off-the-field issues, but on the field, while Watson was a Texan, he is easily the best quarterback in Texans' history.
Despite the shortened rookie year, Watson still finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 – 2020. He started 59 games for the Texans, winning 31 of those. He’s second all-time in passing yards and touchdowns in Texans’ history. He also totaled 1,677 yards rushing, with 17 touchdowns, both Texans record for a quarterback.
What could have been will never be known, but the Texans have moved on and now looking for a new franchise quarterback. Maybe they have one now, but until then, let’s take a look at the number two quarterback on this list.