The Texans should stay away from the Buffalo Bills defensive releases
Buffalo released a trio of defensive backs today. While the Texans could use help in the secondary, should the team be enticed by these ex-Bills?
By Ian Miller
The offseason is in full swing, and players are beginning to move around already. For some, that means finding a new home. However, the Buffalo Bills released a trio of veteran defensive backs today to get under the salary cap, which they are still over by about $15 million, according to spotrac.com.
These players were cap casualties for Buffalo. The defenders cut by Buffalo today were: Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, and Siran Neal.
Speaking of cap space, the Houston Texans have the fourth most in the NFL with $70 million. There's no doubt that the defense could use a boost in the secondary with one of the team's interception leaders, Steven Nelson, who accounted for 4 of the 14 picks (~29%) from the unit last season, set to hit free agency next week.
There is a level of doubt over whether or not Houston should bring in any of the released Buffalo defenders. While they have each had varied success over their illustrious careers and could provide some veteran leadership, there are plenty of other fish in the sea of defensive backs.
Tre'Davious White is coming off a torn Achilles last season. While he could be back in time for the start of the season, this is his second significant injury in three years, considering he tore his ACL in 2021.
The knee injury, sustained on Thanksgiving in 2021, kept White out until Thanksgiving of the following season. Although, he did not look like himself for the rest of the season.
The star cornerback will be 30 years old when the playoffs start. With White coming off an Achilles tear, no one knows how fast he will heal, meaning he could miss training camp and preseason repetitions in a new system.
With that in mind, that is not a good outlook for the defense and could lead to a disaster if he doesn't return and look like himself upon his comeback.
Poyer will be 33 by the start of the season. While some could claim the former All-Pro safety is pretty much done due to his injury history, it looks like his age became a factor last season, too.
The usually dominant safety recorded 100 tackles last year, but, for the first time since joining Buffalo in 2017, Poyer did not grab a single interception.
Poyer seems to be on his last legs in the NFL, and there is no telling how productive he will be in a new system.
Neal, on the other hand, is more of a special teamer than a defensive back. However, the 29-year-old started one game in his career.
Of all the players, Neal is the one Houston should look at the most because winning a game on all three phases can only be a positive. However, he will be 30 by the time the season begins. He could start losing some speed, as many do when they reach that age threshold.
Overall, the released Bills defenders are undoubtedly great. However, with age and injury being a factor for them, it could be a better choice to spend the nearly $70 million Houston has in cap space on different players.