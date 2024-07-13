The Texans are a rare team that some believe will match expectations in 2024
By Chad Porto
Expectations abound for the entire NFL this upcoming season. 2024 will be a big year for some, an all-time year for others, and even a once-in-a-lifetime year for one. Yet, for a select few, it will not be a season worth celebrating. Thankfully for the Houston Texans, they're not among those that have to worry about that.
At least, if everything goes according to plan. CBS Sports recently published a brand new article that looks at the NFL teams that both look to exceed expectations and those that will fail to meet them. For the Texans faithful, the boys in blue from Houston aren't on either side of that list.
So what does that mean?
Well, depending on who you ask the results for the season may vary. Some are predicting a small leap forward, going from a second-round loss to potentially an AFC Championship Game appearance. While others are going as far as to crown the Texans the Super Bowl champions.
A Super Bowl would be nice, but that's a hard task to achieve. While possible, it shouldn't be what the team's fandom is expecting. After all, C.J. Stroud has to not only repeat the success he had in 2023, only this time in 2024, but he also has to improve upon it as well. We saw Stroud not be enough on his own in the second-round defeat to the Baltimore Ravens to close out the year.
We know he's got to play somewhat better. Then we have to factor in the new acquisitions and hope they live up to expectations. Guys like Danielle Hunter. We have all the faith in the world in him being the same dominant force in Houston that he was in Minnesota, but that's an expectation. It's not something we can say for a fact that is going to happen.
Then of course we have the unpredictable Stefon Diggs. He's already proven to be a headache in Minnesota with the Vikings, and once again in Buffalo with the Bills. Will he be on his best behavior in 2024? Only time will tell.
Yet, if we're looking for a baseline of expectations, another second-round appearance in the playoffs is the current meter for success. If they arrive and lose, but look better doing it, then we know we're on the right path. Any short of that will be a disappointment. Anything more than that will be an over-achiever.