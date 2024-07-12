The Tennessee Titans signed a player that the Houston Texans may regret passing on
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have some positions we're concerned about. This isn't surprising if you've been following along. The Texans are a club with some shallow positions at the offensive and defensive line, as well as at linebacker and safety. Most of those positions have some young prospects who could take their respective positions to new heights, but relying on young players in a year where you have championship aspirations isn't exactly the most reassuring thing.
The Texans would be wise to shore up the safety spot sooner rather than later, as the incumbents are fine at best. They might up their game this season and deliver a true masterclass in defensive production behind a new and hopefully improved group of cornerbacks. If that's the case, then ignore us. Though, while we long for that to be the case, we do believe in planning for the possibility that new corners won't dramatically improve the secondary.
We hoped that one of the top free-agent safeties would come in and help out, but that may not happen at this rate. The Tennessee Titans of all teams just took a piece off the board when they signed former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Adams, who was released from the Seattle Seahawks after a trade from the New York Jets, was a guy that a lot of us were hoping to see.
While he'd declined in efficiency with the Seahawks, there was hope that he could regain his form if he got healthy. It appears as though he's healthy, or at the very least healthier than he was in 2023, as the Titans are likely to start him come the regular season. That is if he hasn't fully regressed.
Losing Adams, who's only 28, to the Titans of all teams is going to be a problem. The Titans are a dark horse team in a lot of people's eyes, and if their offense is better in 2024 than it was in 2023, then the Titans may be a near .500 team. If not higher. Assuming Adams can return to his Pro Bowl form, the Texans may end up having to deal with a stronger secondary than expected, all backed by a player who could've been an asset in pursuit of a Super Bowl.