The start to the Houston Texans season is closer than you may think
The start to the Houston Texans season inches closer and closer.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are eager to get back to action. The fans are likely as eager to see the team return from their offseason break. Why wouldn't they be? The team went off in 2023 and saw names like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson elevate to some of the highest levels of the NFL. Both youngsters won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards respectively, and have set the tone for the future of the franchise.
Guys like Tank Dell and Derek Stingley Jr. are on the verge of breaking out, and optimism is at an all-time high for a franchise that is desperate to finally fulfill its potential all these years later. The team made some bold choices this offseason, namely bringing in Danielle Hunter from the Minnesota Vikings to pair with Will Anderson and making the bold move to bring in Joe Mixon as the team's new running back. Mixon of course was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals for years and operated as their featured back.
Now, the Texans are hoping both men can come into Houston, have some great years ahead of them, and help lead the team to postseason success. Yet, when can fans actually expect to see any action from the team? Well, thankfully, we now know when the offseason workout dates for all 32 NFL teams truly begin.
According to the NFL's official website, the first day players can begin using facilities begins on April 15. This is when players can show up, use the facilities to train and condition, or rehab should they need to.
After that is the OTA's (organized team practice activity) starts on May 20, and will see guys on the field on May 20, 21st, 23rd, 29th, 30th, 31st, as well as June 3rd, 4th, and 6th.
After that is Mandatory Minicamp, which will run from June 11 through the 13.