The playoff chase isn't over for the Houston Texans but it didn't get any easier
The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars curtailed the Houston Texans easiest path.
By Chad Porto
If the NFL season ended today, the Houston Texans would miss the playoffs. Right now the 6-5 Texans are 8th in the standings for the playoffs, and only the top seven teams make the playoffs. Thanks to the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans went from possibly being in line for the AFC South crown, and controlling their own destiny, to having to fight like hell to get out of the crowded pack.
The Texans occupy space right now with the 6-5 Indianapolis Colts, the 6-5 Denver Broncos, and the 6-6 Buffalo Bills. They're also competing with the 7-4 Cleveland Browns and 7-4 Pittsburgh Steelers for one of the final three playoff spots. And that doesn't even include the 5-6 Cincinnati Bengals or the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders, who are still hanging around.
Now the Texans have to do everything they can to win out, otherwise it's likely that they'll miss out on the postseason. With games against the Browns, Colts and Broncos on deck for the Texans, they have every opportunity to not only keep themselves in the hunt but leap up over teams that are a head of them.
But they have to win, and win out if at all possible. With games against the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, it's possible that they can hit 11 or 12 wins, especially considering they're playing the Titans twice. But they still have to get wins against the Broncos and Browns to keep pace in the wild card race and a win over the Colts could get them back in the race for the AFC South, but as of today, they are two games out and in need of the Jaguars to lose at least two more for the Texans to take the lead.
And that's assuming The Texans win out.