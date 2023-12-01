The only two rookie quarterbacks to accomplish this goal both did so with the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have a history of incredible rookie quarterbacks.
By Chad Porto
C.J. Stroud is having a special year. The rookie quarterback is the front-runner for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and a potential dark horse candidate for the league's MVP award (though we don't think he'll win it or even get close). And if those aren't impressive enough accolades on their own, he's now just done something that only one other rookie quarterback has done.
According to YardBarker, he's the only quarterback in his rookie year to win the NFL's Player of the Month Award, not named Deshaun Watson. Stroud, the former Ohio State alumnus, taken second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, won the award the AFC's award for the month of November. For November, the Texans went 3-1, and all Stroud did was throw for 1,466 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
He also surpassed at least 300 yards per game in each of the four matchups. Not only that, but Stroud set the rookie record for most touchdowns in a game with his five-TD outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the month off.
According to Yardbarker, only four other rookies aside from Stroud and Watson have ever won their conference's Offensive Player of the Month; current Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt when he was a rookie in 2017, former Denver Broncos running back Mike Anderson in 2000, Indianapolis Colts running back and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James in 1999 and arguably the greatest running back of all time, Barry Sanders in 1989.
It's ironic that Stroud and Watson both now share this award, as Stroud is Watsn's defacto replacement. Replacing Watson is Stroud's primary job. He's not only going to have to replace the production that Watson had with the Texans but also help usher the Texans past the endless scandals that Watson inundated the Texans with.