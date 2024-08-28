The offense is beyond overloaded with talent after training camp
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are heading into the regular season with arguably the most stacked offense in the NFL. While we know about C.J. Stroud, Dalton Schultz, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Joe Mixon, the depth behind those men is astounding. The Texans easily have the best crop of starters and backups at every offensive skilled position in the NFL.
For my money, Stroud's backup, Davis Mills, is a top-30 quarterback right now. There are maybe four or five starters, some first-round picks set to start, that I would take Mills over. Bryce Young? No thank you, I'll gladly start Mills. To have such an asset behind Stroud means that the Texans aren't likely to just fall apart should he miss any time in 2024.
The running back depth is deceptively impressive. Mixon isn't going to shock the world, and there are some (myself included) who believe the talent difference between Mixon and Cam Akers is minimal, if there even is one. Which says a lot. While Mixon isn't that high the fact that most of his backups are near or on par with him is an impressive feat. Now, perception changes and perhaps Mixon outperforms everyone but as of right now, you can't do much better optics-wise than in a locker room with Mixon, Akers, and British Brooks all vying for touches.
That takes us to the wide receiver room. While the team parted ways with Noah Brown, the fact that the Texans kept John Metchie is not lost on us. The fact that he's untested and has no clear ceiling or floor yet still rings true. Just because the Texans didn't cut him or trade him doesn't mean that he isn't still an unknown factor. Still, he could be great. We have to wait and see. Xavier Hutchinson impressed in the preseason as well. Setting up a fearsome group that also features Diggs, Dell, Collins, and Robert Woods.
Tight end isn't the deepest, as they're only two deep but Schultz remains one of the best tight ends in the league. He's seconded by Cade Stover, who impressed a lot of people with his play early in the preseason. He's not a finished project and has a lot to prove, but he was consistent enough alongside Brooks, to warrant the Texans not carrying any fullbacks into the season this year.
Now, if only our offensive line was as deep, we'd be set.