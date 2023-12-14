The loss of Will Anderson for the Tennessee Titans games is the last thing the Houston Texans needed
The Houston Texans didn't need another injury for the Tennessee Titans game.
By Chad Porto
The Tennessee Titans may have gotten a gift on Sunday, as the Texans' all-world defensive end may be out of action for this Sunday. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans rookie may miss Sunday's game against the Titans due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered during the Jets' loss. A loss that just keeps on giving.
The Texans candidate for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, and currently second-favorite win the awards according to Las Vegas, has been in a walking book for the past few days, and according to Wilson, isn't expected to play against the Titans, though that may change over the next few days.
The loss of Anderson would be a huge blow for the Texans defensively who are not only trying to overcome the embarrassing outing against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets but are now going to be asked to do even more work going forward, thanks to the injuries to the Texans' offense.
Right now, we're not sure when C.J. Stroud will be cleared from his concussion and it's very likely we see David Mills and/or Case Keenum on Sunday, starting for the rookie phenom. Even if Stroud is back, the Texans are still without Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Dell is out for the year, and Collins left Sunday's game against the Jets pretty early.
Collins' return is up in the air but it's likely he miss at least one more week of action as he recovers from his calf injury. It's likely that Collis and Stroud are both held out of this week's game due to their injuries and that wouldn't be the worst idea. Both men need time to heal, and their long-term health is more important than one victory or defeat.
That's why it's not good that Anderson is also likely to miss the game on Sunday. The Titans' offense isn't great and having a steady pass rush would be helpful to getting a win, but also keeping Derrick Henry in check is also a huge key to victory. He's not what he once was, but if the Texans' defense play him like they did the Jets, Henry may get his crown back, turn back into King Henry one more time, and run wild on the Texans.
Anderson is a key cog in stopping their opponents' run games, and without him, the team is just that much more susceptible to a loss.