The Jordan Love contract extension won't hinder C.J. Stroud's next deal
By Chad Porto
No quarterback in the NFL's history has done less to earn the largest contract ever. Jordan Love made history as July came to a close, by earning the highest salary per season as anyone in the NFL. He ties Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence by earning roughly $55 million per season going forward.
Burrow at least proved his value, taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl and being one of the most reliable passers in the game. Lawrence hasn't proven it, but at least has a few seasons of success under his built. He may be far from an elite quarterback right now but the Jacksonville Jaguars star at least is consistently good enough.
Love has only had, truly, eight good games in his entire career. All of which happened last season. So for the Packers to give a one-year-wonder like Jordan this massive of a contract, without any real success to his name, is a bold move. One that will likely hurt all future quarterback contracts in the future.
That is unless the quarterback is a no doubt about it prospect. Love never has been that, C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, was not only a can't-miss-prospect, but he played like an MVP candidate as a rookie. Love looked awful, so awful that a lot of Packers' faithful were ready to give up on him mid-season.
I don't remember anyone who was out on Stroud at any point with any sincerity. The Texans are now sitting pretty with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and if guys like Lawrence and Love are making this type of money, Stroud will surely make more than both.
Especially since he's a better quarterback already over Love. The Packers' single caller isn't someone that I would put that much faith into, and it's very likely his contract will come back to bite the Packers in the rear.
A situation that the Houston Texans aren't likely to have with Stroud.
How Love made more money than Tua Tagovailoa will forever baffle me.