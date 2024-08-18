The Houston Texans would be wise to hold onto this veteran for now
By Chad Porto
The wide receiver position is getting crowded in Houston. The already deep room is only getting deeper and harder to navigate with each passing preseason game. This has given the Houston Texans a distinct and unusual problem of trying to figure out how many receivers the club should carry, on top of who should occupy the spots.
Some think the team should hold onto six receivers, while others believe seven is the right call. It seems unlikely they'll go beyond seven, so there are going to be a few guys, who are very talented, who are left out in the cold so to speak. One of those names that have been on the cusp all offseason of making the team is a starter from the 2023 season; Robert Woods.
Woods didn't light the world on fire and wasn't even a major producer for the position despite being a starter, but Woods has again shown his value in the preseason thus far. Despite being over 30, and no longer the same 1,000-yard receiver he once was, Woods has shown an ability to be a reliable target for quarterbacks who aren't looking to beat defenses over the top.
Woods has shown that he can find spots in the defense, sit down and catch whatever is thrown to him, by whomever it's thrown by. It's not a position that requires a lot of athleticism, but being able to hold onto passes thrown your way is imperative. With a focus on catching things underneath and maybe getting a few more yards after the catch, Woods has shown that he can still be a reliable option in the right circumstances.
The only problem is, that he's not the only one in the middle of the pack looking to occupy a similar role. While others in the position may have more success stretching the field, guys like Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie are starting to make noise as well.
Considering they're younger and a bit faster, they may have some more inherent value to the Texans long term. Yet, Woods has experience and sure hands, which isn't something you can always teach. Keeping Woods, at least to start the season, may provide some consistency outside of the top three or four options that you may not get with Hutchinson or Metchie.
They're talented, sure, but untested. Woods isn't the same athlete he once was but if you just need to go marching downfield, taking what defenses can give you and not trying to throw too far, Woods seems like the perfect target in those types of scenarios. Something that can't be said for anyone who is directly competing with him for a roster spot.
Keeping Woods, for now, makes sense.