The Houston Texans will have to deal with the ultimate troll job from the Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are giving the Houston Texans more ammo for their matchup this weekend.
By Chad Porto
Not since Eduard Khil has anyone trolled someone as hard as the Tennessee Titans are about to troll the Houston Texans. The two clubs shared a unique history, one that can be found too often in the world of pro sports. See the Titans and Texans are going to play one another on Sunday, with the Titans wearing throwback jerseys to their time as the Oilers.
The Houston Oilers, that is. The team that predated the Texans. The Titans started their time in the world of pro football playing in Houston, until the 90s when the team left the city, took its history with them, and started anew in Nashville. The team kept their history but changed their name. Prompting a new team nearly a decade later to come into Houston with its own identity.
That team was the Texans.
We've seen something like this play out with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. The Browns moved out of Cleveland in the 90s and moved to Baltimore, replacing the then-named Baltimore Colts who had moved to Indianapolis. The city of Cleveland, however, was able to retain the history and trademarks of the club, thus the team's name changed to the Ravens upon their arrival in Cleveland.
So even though they had a host of players who were just members of the Cleveland Browns the year prior, the Ravens became, by default, a new franchise. That didn't happen with the Titans. They kept their history when they moved cities.
So now the Titans are reminding the Texans that they were Houston's team "first". A bold move, especially for a club that's 5-8 and will be in cap hell for some time as they try to figure out their next moves. The Titans aren't a top-tier team right now and it's odd to give a team that's fighting for the playoffs so much ammunition for their matchup this late in the season.
Still, while it's foolish and dumb to try and piss off the team that came after you, it's not out of bounds for the Titans to wear these uniforms. While Houston residents may not take kindly to it, they're well within their right to wear them. That is still their franchise, and the Texans have no legal or even moral claim to those jerseys.
Nor should they want to. The Texans look is far better than the Oilers look ever was, and modern Houston football fans should be proud that the Texans are here, and here to stay.