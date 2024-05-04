The Houston Texans trio of receivers ranked No.1 in the NFL but are they?
The Houston Texans are voted as having the best trio of receivers in the NFL.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans already had a pretty nice trio of receivers prior to the Stefon Diggs trade, with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown on the roster. That trio was good enough to get them into any conversation, regardless of talent. Yet, since the arrival of Diggs, the Texans have far more hype around them.
The Texans now bolster a four-man tandem of Diggs, Collins, Dell, and Brown to name a few, which puts them in contention with anyone and everyone in the NFL. Considering teams like the Cincinnati Bengals who have an equally talented trio, may end up losing a name or two sooner rather than later, the Texans appear to be the top dogs.
At least according to CBS Sports. The Texans edged out the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bengals to take the top spot among all NFL teams.
So, now we ask the question that needs to be asked; are the Texans' trio of receivers the best in the NFL right now? While it's hard to say without seeing them in action, as Diggs has started to slow a bit, and Dell didn't get to show off his skills for an entire season, if we're leaning hard into a wall of assumptions; yes, the Texans have the best trio of receivers in the NFL.
On paper, anyway.
I don't like leaning into hype and preseason speculation. So I wouldn't actually put too much stock in the Texans having the "best" trio of receivers, because, at the end of the day, you have to win for that to really matter. Can this trio of receivers win? Sure. Can they win with all three looking great? Now that's the question we have to wonder. Diggs takes a lot of focus, and not just from opposing defenses.
We've seen great quarterbacks force Diggs to the ball a lot in his career, and if the same thing happens in Houston, things may not go as smoothly as they did last season. And with Diggs and Collins both free agents after this season, both men are going to be angling to prove their financial value heading into the offseason.
So, yes, on paper the Texans have the best trio of receivers in the NFL; now they have to prove it between the lines.