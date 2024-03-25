The Houston Texans should pass on this former Pro Bowler
The Houston Texans don't need Xavien Howard.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans offseason has been, at best, fine. They landed a major player in Danielle Hunter, a star-studded defensive end if there ever was one, but then spent most of the offseason letting go of quality players and replacing them with less-than-impressive options. That said, most of the names brought in should be good, hopefully. The biggest knock is that the team lost what could be viewed as better players in free agency.
So it's not surprising that many fans are still hoping for the Texans to make a splash by signing a few more names. The thing about names in the NFL is that sometimes their name is far more impressive than their play, and that's where former Miami Dolphins cornerback, Xavien Howard, comes in.
The Texans are scarce at cornerback and there is some who believe Howard, soon to be 31, would be a nice addition to the roster, so much so that Howard was even asked about his interest in the Texans on a recent episode of the OGs Podcast (via Chron). Howard, a Houston native, made it very clear that the Texans could be in play for him, as it's now about winning for the former Pro Bowler.
Howard went on to say;
""I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs. I got my money and stuff like that. I'm to the point, like, 'How much money do you really need?''
"
The Texans don't need Howard, especially not after the Myles Bryant signing. After all, Howard has fallen off in recent years. He's put up two very mediocre seasons back to back according to PFF, and the Texans need to watch the rest of their money this offseason, just in case an opportunity to get a lot better presents itself.
That said, if he's willing to come in a very cheap contract, and wants to compete for the job, why not give him a shot? It's not like the Texans have a killer room of cornerbacks.