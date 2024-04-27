The Houston Texans select Solomon Byrd, Edge, USC
Finally into the finals rounds, the Texans have made their first 7th round pick
By Cody Taylor
It has been a fun few days with the 2024 NFL Draft. The draft is always a fun time as we hope every draft pick the team has made will hit and will be contributor for the upcoming 2024 season. The later-round picks may not but there is always hope. Late-rounders are where the meat of teams is found. We are in the waning moments of the draft and with the 238th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have selected Solomon Byrd, edge rusher, USC.
Solomon Byrd will be joining USC teammate Calen Bullock in Houston and adding to the weapons at DeMeco Ryans' disposal. The USC product will be joining a stalwart defensive end room that will feature Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter but will look to make impacts in the packages he is included in. Byrd has made impacts on the field with 6.5 sacks his freshman year with Wyoming in 2018 and last season with USC with 6 sacks. With 20 total sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 164 total tackles in his career, he shouldn't have too many problems making some plays if he makes the team.
Instant reaction: Depending on what DeMeco Ryans' vision is for Solomon Byrd, I don't know where he fits in immediately. I had previously talked about positions I didn't think needed to be addressed in the draft and the defensive end was one of them. It doesn't mean he can't find places to make plays, it just means we have a crowded defensive end position. Byrd could be a prime practice squad candidate. His college stats do show potential to be a role player. I just don't know where he fits in the grand scheme currently. Time will tell. In the meantime welcome to the Houston Texans, Solomon!