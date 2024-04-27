The Houston Texans select Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
The Houston Texans are back with their second to last draft pick of the day, selecting Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris with the 247th overall pick. Nick Caserio is getting closer to finally being able to sleep tonight, and he'll sleep peacefully knowing this weekend was a GREAT haul. Adding quality players at each draft pick, and not having to give up an arm and a leg to get them is truly remarkable work. Now, he's about to transition over into undrafted free-agent work, so the job isn't finished yet. But, let's talk about his newest draft pick, Marcus Harris.
Harris spent five years in college, three with Auburn, and two with Kansas. Last year, he totaled 7.5 sacks, 16 quarter-back hurries, and 11.5 tackles for loss on 300 pass rush snaps, according to PFF. Now, he comes into a newly rebuilt Texans interior defensive line that's in need for playmakers. He'll be fighting with Tim Settle and Mario Edwards for a roster spot after training camp.
Harris, 23 years old, fills a big need and will get a great chance to play a role on this team working under Demeco Ryans. Demeco can feel happy with this pick knowing he has another pass rusher at his disposal, and is a very productive one for a seventh-round pick. Harris weighed in at the combine at ^'2 286 pounds and ran a 5.06 40-yard dash.
Bleacher Report wrote about Harris, saying "He'd be best playing for a team that needs a penetrating 3-technique who can come off the bench or start in a pinch and make a few disruptive plays." And, if he can crack this roster, that's the exact role he's going to play here. If they can get another Dylan Horton-type of draft pick on day three, this is a win for all sides.