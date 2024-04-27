The Houston Texans select LaDarius Henderson, Offensive Tackle, Michigan
The final pick is in with the 249th pick with a 2024 National Champion.
By Cody Taylor
The final draft pick is in! It has truly been fun covering the Houston Texans' 2024 draft and looking at the future gentlemen joining the team. The team has had a smart draft and looking into the players has been a joy to behold. And now, with the 249th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft the Houston Texans have selected LaDarius Henderson, offensive tackle, Michigan.
LaDarius Henderson is coming off an okay season with the National Champion Wolverines and will look to tackle depth for the Houston Texans. Henderson has a lot of physical traits you want in a tackle, being 6'4", 309 pounds, and a stellar 7-foot-1 wing span but that is where the good stops. As the season continued and the schedule got harder for Michigan, Henderson started to show signs of struggling with the tougher opponents in the Rose Bowl Game against Alabama.
If he can get his mechanics developed and refined, he could be good. In the end, any depth in the offensive line is a good thing.
Instant reaction: I'm down for a player from Michigan because I know they're used to being coached hard. That will be a good trait for Henderson going into rookie minicamp. As I stated, I am good with offensive line depth to help protect CJ Stroud and Henderson has enough physical traits to justify the pick, he just has to show up and be ready to hit the ground running.
The good news for Henderson is he will be learning from strong veterans in Leremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason and if you're going to learn from anyone, why not learn from some of the NFL's best? I'm hoping for good things going forward for LaDarius Henderson and hoping he can provide value in the offensive line depth.