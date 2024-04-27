The Houston Texans select Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
The Houston Texans are back again after a quick turnaround, this time selecting running back Jawhar Jordan out of Louisville. Houston has drafted primarily defense to start this weekend, with three defenders compared to two players on offense. now Jordan brings that up to three players, and it comes at a position of need. After adding primarily on offense in free agency, this was the expected outcome. They had some needs to be addressed on defense, and they've done just that.
Jordan finished last season with 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, along with 246 yards and one TD in the air, and visited with the Texans pre-draft. Now, the Texans continue to add to (position) after drafting one earlier in the draft. is one of my favorite prospects still available in the sixth round. Hill succeeded in college with the Cardinals and even was the first-team All-ACC in 2023. Jordan transferred to Louisville after beginning his career with the Syracuse Orange.
Much like their last draft pick, Jamal Hill, I wouldn't expect Hill to see much time on the offensive side of the ball early on. What do they see in Hill? Well, the Texans currently have Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbawale, JJ Taylor, and Gerrid Doaks on their roster, and some extra depth is needed in case they suffer any unforeseen injuries. There was speculation that Dameon Pierce may be traded after the draft considering his down season in 2023, and this is some insurance in case they receive an offer there.
Running Back was clearly a priority this off-season. Mixon signed a multi-year extension after coming to Houston, and Pierce/Jordan aren't bad depth players at all. Jordan ran a 4.56 40 yard dash at the combine, and a 1.54 10 yard split. Lance Zierlein said Jordan has "has above-average talent as a kick returner."