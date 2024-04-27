The Houston Texans select Jamal Hill, LB, Oregon
The Houston Texans continue their busy Day 3, this time by selecting line backer Jamal Hill out of Oregon in the sixth round.
The Houston Texans continue their busy Day 3, this time by selecting linebacker Jamal Hill out of Oregon in the sixth round. It's been an exciting day for Texans fans, and as I said earlier today, don't completely write off this draft class already. Nick Caserio doesn't have any bad draft classes. He finds talent wherever he can, even if fans or media aren't high on said player. And it shows here, that Hill was productive in college, totaling two sacks, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles last season.
The fifth year senior had a string of successful pre-draft workouts, both during the combine/Pro Day. Hill didn't get a workout with the Texans, instead meeting virtually. Now, Houston rewards the big and fast linebacker with a chance to contribute. Hill measured in at 6'0 216 lbs and ran a 4.46 at the combine.
Hill will be tasked with playing special teams early on, but don't think he won't see time on down the road. With the depth the Texans have at linebacker, they won't be able to get Hill on the field right away on defense. But he'll have a role on this team nevertheless.
Hill is a very versatile player, lining up all over the field on defense. From the linebacker position to cornerback, free safety, and box safety, he can play any position you ask of him. Wherever Demeco Ryans decides to line him up, he'll have fun plugging and playing him. I love this pick for a bunch of reasons, but the big reason is his versatility.
Nick Caserio has done fantastic identifying holes on this roster and filling them with value draft picks. Caserio has a good track record on Day 3, so all of these aren't just throwaway picks or "camp bodies". In recent memory, he's drafted Henry To'oTo'o and Dylan Horton in 2023, Dameon Pierce in 2022, and Brevin Jordan in 2021. There's a very good chance the players drafted today, including Hill, will have an impact on this team, wherever they line up.