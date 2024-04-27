The Houston Texans select Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
We’re back for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft! After selecting Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, and Blake Fisher, the Texans have five draft picks barring any trades. After a trade up to 123rd overall with the Philadelphia Eagles, they select tight end Cade Stover out of Ohio State with their first pick of the day. Houston traded away a 2025 fifth-round pick as part of the deal, as Aaron Wilson reported.
Stover had a very good combine workout back in February and will provide great depth for the Texans early on with a chance to start in the future. Stover is a strong human being and will help out in pass blocking, and we should see more two tight end sets in September.
The Texans took care of their needs on defense yesterday, both pressing and future needs. Now, they start to look towards offensive holes. Stover looks to be the second tight end behind Dalton Schultz, and that leaves Brevin Jordan's future in doubt.
After some outcry from Texans fans yesterday, which by the way wasn’t deserved, they make another strong selection here in Round 4 with a player who probably should’ve went a little higher than he did. Many scouts and media personnel expected Stover to go on Day 2. But with the depth at some other positions, he wound up falling, and the Texans got a playmaker. The Tight End position hasn't had the love in this draft class that many expected it would on Day 2. But after some went before Houston's draft pick today, they traded up to make sure they landed their guy.
Expect them to fill a lot more roster holes today. Their draft is just getting started, and we haven’t even seen half of it yet. Texans fans will be in for a fun few hours, and I think when it’s all said and done, they’re going to end up liking this draft class.