Toro Times
The Houston Texans out-rank the Baltimore Ravens in new power rankings list

The Houston Texans are one of the five best teams heading into the season apparently.

By Chad Porto

Houston Texans v Chicago Bears
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
The Houston Texans' offseason has set them up for a season of unheralded levels of excitement. Everyone and their parents seem to be picking the Texans as a dark horse candidate to win the Super Bowl this season. While those may be lofty goals, it's not unfair to say so. The Texans were one of the best teams in the 2023 season, retained most of its roster, and added three Pro Bowlers to their core.

This is a team that's on the rise and the national media is picking up on it. So much so that the NFL on Fox Podcast had the Texans at number five in their preseason power rankings. Fair, considering they added Joe Mixon, Danielle Hunter, and Stefon Diggs to a core that included C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., Tank Dell, and Laremy Tunsil.

The hype is real, as it should be. Yet, they didn't just hit the fifth mark, it's who they finished above that got us talking. Namely, the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were the only team in the 2023 season who beat the Texans twice. They handed them losses in the first and final weeks of the Texans' season. Proving that, at least in 2023, the Ravens were a better team.

Yet, the Ravens come in at just number eight, behind the Texans, Green Bay Packers, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Considering the two teams' immediate past, you'd think that would carry some heft and weight with those making this list.

It didn't.

Now, it'd be fair to say that the Ravens and Texans are not the same team in 2024 as they were in 2023 and that it'd be unfair to assume the Texans wouldn't win the next time they face. Still, it's a bit surprising to see, of all the teams that could be ahead of them, the Ravens not being there.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions are over the Texans on the list, but I would argue that both teams are on par with the Ravens and Texans. So we'll have to see how this all shakes out.

The full list can be seen below;

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Houston Texans
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. Buffalo Bills
  10. Cleveland Browns
  11. Los Angeles Rams
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. New York Jets
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Chicago Bears
  17. Atlanta Falcons
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Indianapolis Colts
  22. Arizona Cardinals
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Tennessee Titans
  25. New Orleans Saints
  26. Las Vegas Raiders
  27. Los Angeles Chargers
  28. Washington Commanders
  29. New York Giants
  30. New England Patriots
  31. Denver Broncos
  32. Carolina Panthers

