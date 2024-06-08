The Houston Texans' "nightmare scenario" is more realistic than we want to admit
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans fandom should be riding high as we head closer and closer to training camp. The team has two franchise cornerstones in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson while having added arguably the two biggest names in the offseason in All-Pros Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. The team should be a contender and a top squad in the AFC.
But what if they're not? Bleacher Report recently wrote an article, featuring the worst-case scenario for every NFL team in one sentence. The part of the Texans may be all too real of a situation to dismiss openly.
In their write up for our beloved Texans, the article suggests that should things turn sideways, it'll be due to a "sophomore slump".
"Houston Texans: Two words: sophomore slump(s)."
Now, most people aren't going to want to hear that, but the sad reality is that this is a likely possibility. We're not rooting for this idea, we're just aware of knowing it's possible. If things go sideways, it'll be due to a regression or injury. Or both.
The Texans took everyone by surprise in 2023. C.J. Stroud shone brightly and the chemistry was off the charts on both sides of the ball. Things have changed, however. Players have moved on, the chemistry might be different and no one is going to sleep on the Texans again in 2024.
They're no longer a rebuilding, underdog who can catch you by surprise. They are now one of the most fortified and improved teams heading into 2024 and they're already a playoff squad. The league has tape on them. The new players have big shoes to fill. This isn't going to be some cakewalk.
So yes, we do agree that a sophomore slump is the likeliest reason the Texans have an underwhelming 2024, but we don't think it's going to happen. Granted, we have to see things play out before we make any real decree that the team is going to be truly better than they were, but we are optimistic.