The Houston Texans made NFL history this offseason
The Houston Texans are making some noise.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made some serious moves this offseason. Maybe not all the best possible moves, but the club did do its best to upgrade the roster heading into 2024. The team may have missed out on guys like Saquon Barkley, but they did end up landing defensive end Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and running back Joe Mixon.
While Mixon was a desperate move, which I don't think makes the Texans better than when they had Devin Singeltary, the additions of Diggs and Hunter do make the Texans better. They each have their own concerns, Hunter is 29, and Diggs has a history of being hard to handle, but for the most part, this is a huge offseason.
Apparently, it's bigger than we thought at first too, according to NFL.com. The NFL's website has reported that the addition of Hunter, Mixon, and Diggs ended up making history. According to them, this is the first time in an offseason that a team has added players who had 10 sacks, more than 1,000 yards rushing, and more than100 receptions from the prior season.
"With the signing of pass rusher Danielle Hunter and the trades to acquire running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 1,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receptions, per NFL Research."
The Texans did land some major names this offseason and the hope is that every player can either have a similar season to what they had in 2023 or better and if they're able to do that, then the Texans may be making more history soon, or not. We're not talking about player stats either, but postseason success. If Hunter, Diggs, and Mixon all play to the best of their potential, it's hard to see how the Texans don't go to the Super Bowl.