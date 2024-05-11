The Houston Texans made a mistake eliminating the Deep Steel Thunder Brass
By Cody Taylor
The football experience in Texas is legendary not just for the football, but also for the bands that play at the games. While only two NFL teams have their own marching bands, the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, many have drumlines and pep bands. But it looks like the Houston Texans are making a change to theirs. Per a Change.Org petition seen on Facebook, it seems the Houston Texans Deep Steel Thunder pep band will be getting rid of the brass line and moving to drumline only.
"Unfortunately, as of May 8th, 2024 leadership has decided to eliminate the brass line and keep only the drum line. The decision was made, "in the spirt of change", "change for the sake of change"."- DST Thunder Change.Org Petition
It is an odd decision, to say the least. Coming off a playoff campaign led by CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr, and head coach DeMeco Ryans, a good free agency period, uniform launch, and draft you would believe the team would want as much pep and hype in everything moving forward.
This isn't me trying to disparage drumlines in any way. The Deep Steel Thunder have been a part of the franchise since day one, being at tailgates, community events, training camp, draft parties and so much for the Houston Texans and Houston community that removing the brass just feels like a backward move. Drumlines bring a lot of hype and energy but the brass adds to it.
While we gear up for training camp and eventually the 2024 season, it feels like this news kind of dampens the hype a bit. We want NRG Stadium bumping and being as loud as possible. We should want to have every avenue to bring energy to the stadium, the tailgating, and the overall Houston community with what the Texans are hoping to achieve in 2024 and beyond. The future is bright and we should be happy and incredibly loud about it.
If you are interested in signing the petition to have the organization reconsider the removal of the brass line from the Deep Steel Thunder, it can be found here