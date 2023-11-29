The Houston Texans latest loss really highlighted these three players' struggles
These three Houston Texans players struggled the most against the Jacksonville Jaguars
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans didn't see all of their players step up in a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Had the Texans won the game they would've been in the driver's seat for the rest of the regular season, not only having an inside track to make the playoffs but to host a home game in the process.
Now the Texans have to do everything they can to make the playoffs and hope there are other teams out there that stumble along the way. Due to the loss, the Texans quest for the postseason got harder and while many players did what they could to help that not be the reality, some players fell short.
Some fell way short, in fact, and we're going to look at three of the players who made little to no impact on the game on Sunday.
Matt Ammendola
We wrote that Matt Ammendola didn't cost the Texans the game on Sunday and that remains true, the team as a whole lost, and asking a player to hit two 50+ field goals when you should've/could've gotten the ball closer is a sign that he was failed by his team as much as he failed. But that said, he did miss two kicks that were crucial and that seriously hurt the Texans.
Dameon Pierce
When are we going to accept that Dameon Pierce isn't a good running back? He was over-relied on last year so his stats got a bit bloated but this year he's been actively hindering the offense. It's not clear why. Maybe he isn't running with the same confidence as last year, or maybe he's so deflated by having to share the ball with Devin Singletary that he's letting his ego get the best of him. Either way, every time he touches the ball, he's holding the offense back.
Robert Woods
Who would've thought that the Houston Texans have a top passing game and Robert Woods isn't in the conversation for being in the Top 3 of the receiving corp?